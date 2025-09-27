1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,512 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.82 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.66 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

