1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDY opened at $139.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

