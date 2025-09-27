20,000 Shares in Putnam Mun Oppo $PMO Acquired by American National Bank & Trust

American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. American National Bank & Trust owned about 0.06% of Putnam Mun Oppo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Mun Oppo in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Mun Oppo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. Putnam Mun Oppo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $0.0393 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

