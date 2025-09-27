3,416 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF $SHE Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHE. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SHE opened at $126.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.92. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $127.11.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.