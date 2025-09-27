3,898 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $293,002,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,825 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 437,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $17,472,000.

BATS INDA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

