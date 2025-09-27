4,333 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $74.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $75.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

