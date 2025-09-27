463 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA Purchased by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 46.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,833,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,547,000 after buying an additional 904,328 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 849,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,801,000 after buying an additional 404,484 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 591,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,342,000 after buying an additional 41,209 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 53.4% during the first quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 290,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,028,000 after buying an additional 101,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,088,000 after buying an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.6%

DIA stock opened at $462.28 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $366.32 and a twelve month high of $467.00. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $430.56.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

