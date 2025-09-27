abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL Stake Decreased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 47,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 242,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 116,785 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6%

SGOL opened at $35.92 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $36.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

