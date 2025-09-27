ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC Sells 2,752 Shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. $BBAR

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in BBVA Banco Frances were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBAR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

BBVA Banco Frances Price Performance

Shares of BBAR opened at $8.85 on Friday. BBVA Banco Frances S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.13). BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 6.65%.The business had revenue of $524.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.31 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BBVA Banco Frances S.A. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA Banco Frances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. BBVA Banco Frances’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

BBVA Banco Frances Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

