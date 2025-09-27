Adient $ADNT Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 13,957.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Adient by 23,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Adient by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Adient from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adient in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Adient Trading Down 0.4%

ADNT opened at $24.61 on Friday. Adient has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

