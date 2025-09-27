AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 206,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after buying an additional 71,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.2%

FTSL stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.83.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

