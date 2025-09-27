AdvisorNet Financial Inc Boosts Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust $BST

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $2,779,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $944,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth $585,000.

BST opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $41.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

