AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 573 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF $REET

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,714,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,632,000 after buying an additional 68,963 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,917,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,287,000 after acquiring an additional 435,670 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,880,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,477 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,171,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,663,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,614,000 after purchasing an additional 285,627 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

REET opened at $25.40 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day moving average is $24.58.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

