AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $46,000 Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 745,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 177,661 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.7% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 685,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 151.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 174.6% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 65,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 41,438 shares in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $7.75 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Point Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.21.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,527.27%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

