Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in Global X MLP ETF $MLPA

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up 2.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $12,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.10. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

