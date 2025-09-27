Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,105,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,113,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $106.42.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.