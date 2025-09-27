American National Bank & Trust Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

