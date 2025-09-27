American National Bank & Trust Purchases 70 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $592.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

