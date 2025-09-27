American National Bank & Trust Sells 400 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

American National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $141.36 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

