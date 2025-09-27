American National Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA

American National Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in IDACORP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 20.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 103.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 318.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $129.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $129.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 16.96%.The company had revenue of $531.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDACORP from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

