Analyzing Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Conrad Industries and Bridger Aerospace Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Bridger Aerospace Group has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 216.27%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Conrad Industries.

This table compares Conrad Industries and Bridger Aerospace Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $303.41 million 0.42 $11.23 million ($0.34) -74.56 Bridger Aerospace Group $126.49 million 0.73 -$15.57 million ($0.58) -2.86

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Conrad Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridger Aerospace Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Bridger Aerospace Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 5.30% 20.25% 11.34% Bridger Aerospace Group -0.58% N/A -0.25%

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

