Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 960.94 ($12.88) and traded as low as GBX 915 ($12.26). Arbuthnot Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 980 ($13.13), with a volume of 902 shares traded.

Get Arbuthnot Banking Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 3.2%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,016.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 960.94. The stock has a market cap of £159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported GBX 42.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC will post 169.2518248 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.