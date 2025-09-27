Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.7% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $30,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $595.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

