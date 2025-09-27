Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $2.88 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $54.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.