Ascent Capital Management LLC Sells 948 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF $VOOV

Ascent Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

VOOV stock opened at $198.39 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $200.02. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.39.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

