Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. $IMXI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,465 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 537,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 258,820 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 32.8% in the first quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC now owns 679,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 167,887 shares in the last quarter. LB Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the first quarter worth $1,974,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS in the fourth quarter worth $3,120,000. Finally, Voss Capital LP lifted its position in shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS by 6.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,947,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $421.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Northland Capmk cut shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

About INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

