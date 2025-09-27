Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited $GFI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,639 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $40.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $12.98 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.3993 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on GFI. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gold Fields from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $32.00 price target on Gold Fields in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

