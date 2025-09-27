Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Ooma, Inc. $OOMA

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Ooma by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 166,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 8,702 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ooma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 239,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OOMA stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.90 million, a PE ratio of -177.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $247,555.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,850,167.65. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 7,335 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $94,548.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 191,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,519.08. This represents a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on OOMA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ooma in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

