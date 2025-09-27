Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.83 Million in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 108,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

ARLO stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.25 and a beta of 1.75. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 809,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,454.40. This trade represents a 12.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $9,057,691.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,219,929. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,083,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,939,715 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

