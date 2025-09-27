Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. $HAIN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,326 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 391,034 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,322,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 125,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This trade represents a 99.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,342.50. This represents a 149.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 137,535 shares of company stock worth $207,255. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $139.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.58 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

