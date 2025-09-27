Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Glaukos Corporation $GKOS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Glaukos by 133.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 72.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Glaukos by 583.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.58.

GKOS opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.99. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. Glaukos’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

