Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

