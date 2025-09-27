Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after buying an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after buying an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,055,713,000 after buying an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,639,000 after buying an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,732,000 after buying an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $54.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

