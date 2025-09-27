Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $610.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $592.89 and a 200-day moving average of $552.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26. The stock has a market cap of $733.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.