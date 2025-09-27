Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.88 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.