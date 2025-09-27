Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust $FXE

Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of FXE stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $550.90 million, a PE ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $110.01.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.