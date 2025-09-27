Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group comprises about 1.3% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,652,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,451,000 after purchasing an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,407,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,481,000 after purchasing an additional 885,189 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 10,756,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 905,674 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,197,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,476,000 after purchasing an additional 247,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,820,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.