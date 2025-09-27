Augustine Asset Management Inc. Sells 101 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Augustine Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.83 and a fifty-two week high of $144.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.