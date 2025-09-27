AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,538.2083.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,255.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,000.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,741.00 target price on the stock.

AZO opened at $4,196.29 on Friday. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,980.10 and a one year high of $4,388.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,079.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,817.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 371,123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,724,000 after purchasing an additional 935,230 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after buying an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,202,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after acquiring an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

