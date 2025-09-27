Bank of America Issues Positive Forecast for Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Stock Price

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Jabil Stock Up 2.8%

Jabil Announces Dividend

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $216.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.13. Jabil has a 1 year low of $108.66 and a 1 year high of $237.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $850,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,535 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,375. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 1,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108,100. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,416 shares of company stock worth $18,625,639. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,123,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 47.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

