Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Purchases 5,975 Shares of Neogen Corporation $NEOG

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Neogen were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in Neogen by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Neogen by 388.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Neogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.85. Neogen Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

