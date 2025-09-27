Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URTH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,340,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 641.4% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after buying an additional 152,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,383,000 after buying an additional 110,083 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 242,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,101,000 after buying an additional 68,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 314,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $180.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $132.93 and a 1 year high of $182.07.

iShares MSCI World ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

