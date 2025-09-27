Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 210 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 98,656 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 300,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.99 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average is $93.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

