Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,050 Shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF $IAT

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 174,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 40,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $53.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $642.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.