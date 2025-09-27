Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $52.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

