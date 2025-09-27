Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 184,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,041,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $399.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $262.65 and a fifty-two week high of $405.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

