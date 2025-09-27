Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 115,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 566.9% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.93 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.09.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.