Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Sprott Gold Miners ETF $SGDM

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 645.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $266,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $559.69 million, a PE ratio of -985.28 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.24.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

