Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBB opened at $140.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Pfizer is Locking in New Growth Through a New Acquisition
- Trading Halts Explained
- Copper Giant Freeport Slumps but Analysts See 33% Upside
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The BYD Opportunity: Tesla-Like Growth at a Fraction of the Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.