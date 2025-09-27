Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $140.96 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

