Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $243.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.07. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.32 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

